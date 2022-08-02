KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee enters the 2022 season with a luxury that not many teams in today’s college football have, two veteran quarterbacks with significant starting experience at the Power 5 level.

Starting quarterback Hendon Hooker has seen time in 34 games at Tennessee and Virginia Tech. Backup quarterback Joe Milton has seen time in 21 games at Tennessee and Michigan.

“It is probably something that is going to be rapidly disappearing, to have a backup quarterback with experience,” quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle said after Tuesday’s practice. “I think that speaks to the relationship that he (Milton) and Hendon have and also the way he feels about this place. He wasn’t in a hurry to jump up and leave as soon as Hendon had the type of year that he did. That has been awesome that he has been like that and that we have that type of guy in our room right now.”

The Vols continue fall camp on Wednesday morning.