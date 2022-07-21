KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee redshirt senior wide receiver Cedric Tillman was named to the Biletnikoff Award preseason watch list on Thursday.

The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the college football season’s outstanding FBS receiver.

The Las Vegas native broke out last season. He tallied 64 catches for 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns. For a single season, Tillman ranked tied for eighth in catches, fourth in receiving yards and tied for second with Cedrick Wilson (2000) in touchdowns.

The wide receiver racked up five 100 receiving yard games, which included the final four games of the 2021 season.

During the Music City Bowl, Tillman reeled in seven catches for 150 yards and school-record-tying three touchdowns.