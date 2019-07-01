Tobias Harris agrees to five-year, $180m deal with Philadelphia

Tobias Harris jogs back on defense during the Philadelphia 76ers’ Eastern Conference playoff series against Toronto.

Philadelphia, PA. (WATE) – Five cities and eight years later, Tobias Harris finally found a place he can play basketball and call home.

The former Tennessee forward parlayed a successful audition with the 76ers into a long term location, agreeing to a five year deal with Philadelphia worth $180 million.

In an article on ESPN.com, Harris wrote: “There’s nothing about my NBA journey that I would change — the teams, the cities, the teammates, the fans have all helped me grow into the player and person that I’ve become. Every time I moved, I saw the bright side. Always, I saw opportunity.

Still, I want to be somewhere that I can call home. Finally, I can do that now: I’m a Philadelphia 76er.”

Harris has bet on himself more than once in his NBA career, but did so last offseason when the Los Angeles Clippers approached him about an $80 million extension. Harris declined, and when they dealt him to the 76ers before the trade deadline in February, he made the most of his new situation.

Harris averaged 18.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 27 games with Philadelphia, before finding a new gear to the tune of 15.5/9.2/4 in the postseason, winning the first playoff series of his career.

Harris’ deal is the largest in the history of Philadelphia’s franchise, and the largest ever for a player yet to make an All-Star game. Harris was considered one of the biggest snubs after narrowly missing out on the game this season.