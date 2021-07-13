Tony Vitello Bobblehead Night happening at upcoming Smokies game

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — University of Tennessee baseball’s head coach Tony Vitello is getting his own Bobblehead for a special Tennessee Smokies game night.

Smokies fans can get a Tony Vitello Bobblehead if they attend the “UT Night” on Friday, Sept. 10, when the Smokies will face the Chattanooga Lookouts. First pitch is at 7 p.m.

Chris Allen, president of the Tennessee Smokies, spoke with WATE 6 Sports about the upcoming giveaway, which is part of the team’s remaining 2021 promotional schedule.

“He was flattered by it,” Allen said. “At first, he was like ‘you don’t want a bobblehead of me,’ then he kind of bought into it. He was so happy and he was so nice to let us do it. It’s going to be a lot of fun, it’s going to be a great night. Fans are going to love it. The bobblehead looks fantastic. It’s going to be one of our better nights of the year, I believe.”

August and September at Smokies Stadium will feature five theme nights, six firework shows, and four giveaways. Tickets for the remainder of the season will go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Tennessee finished the season with a 50-19 record and won the SEC East regular season title. The Vols also won the Knoxville Regional and Super Regional before falling to Virginia and Texas in the College World Series.