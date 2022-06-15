KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee head baseball coach Tony Vitello is the 2022 National Coach of the Year by Perfect Game for the second time.

Vitello guided the Vols to one of its best seasons in program history. Tennessee finished the season with a program-record 57 wins and their first SEC regular-season and tournament titles since 1995.

The program opened SEC play with a 12-0 record, the best start in conference play by any team in the league’s history.

The Vols led the nation in team ERA and home runs, earning the program’s first-ever No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Vols also had four players named to the Perfect Game All-America teams including sophomore pitcher Chase Dollander (first team), junior outfielder Drew Gilbert (second team), redshirt sophomore second baseman Jorel Ortega (second team), and senior third baseman Trey Lipscomb (third team).

Three other Tennessee players were named to the Perfect Game Freshman All-America teams, including pitchers Chase Burns and Drew Beam who were first-team selections. Blake Burke earned a spot on the second team.