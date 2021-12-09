KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The No. 1 prospect in the class of 2022 verbally committed to Texas A&M in November, however, Class 5A Mr. Football runner-up Walter Nolen recently took an official visit to Tennessee.

The highly coveted five-star Powell defensive lineman ended his state championship-winning senior season with 93 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, 40 pressures, and six rushing touchdowns. ESPN’s top prospect talked about his visit to the Vols and had some things to say to give Tennessee fans hope.

“It went good, I got a chance to talk to the coaches one more time and it went good. They kept it cool, they weren’t pressing me about nothing.” When asked if he was open to going to Tennessee he answered by saying, “Possibly.”

His visit to Tennessee was not unnoticed by Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, he worked overtime to make sure the Aggies verbal commit ends up down in College Station.

WATE 6 sports reporter Kellyanne Stitts said a source close to the situation said Fisher visited Nolen at home after his visit to Rocky Top. No word yet if Nolen will be partaking in the early signing period that’s coming up.