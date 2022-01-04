KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Safety Trevon Flowers announced via his Twitter that he’s planning to return to the Vols for the 2022 season. He brings some veteran leadership to the defensive back room that is losing Alontae Taylor and Theo Jackson.

“The 2021 season has definitely been one to remember, my brothers and I have changed the culture tremendously,” said Flowers in his social post. “Even though we might not have ended the way we wanted, I couldn’t ask for a better group of guys.”

Flowers had a career-best season. He finished with 82 tackles, two interceptions, a sack and three pass breakups.

Flowers concluded his post by saying “I feel I have much more to show in Orange and White. Therefore, I’ve decided to return for the 2022 season.”