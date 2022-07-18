KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- It did not take long to hear Trey Lipscomb’s name called on the second day of the 2022 MLB Draft. The Tennessee third baseman was selected No. 84 overall in the third round by the Washington Nationals.

Lipscomb became the fourth Vol to be selected in the 2022 MLB Draft, joining outfielders Drew Gilbert, Jordan Beck, and pitcher Blade Tidwell. Tennessee relief pitcher Ben Joyce, who made headlines this past season with one of the fastest pitches in recorded baseball history, became the fifth when was selected by the Los Angeles Angels five picks later.

The senior from Maryland enjoyed a breakout season after earning the starting job at third base. He led the team in hits (86), home runs (21), RBIs (80), and total bases (172) and tied the lead for runs scored (67). Lipscomb became only the fourth Vol to hit for the cycle during Tennessee’s win over Iona on February 25.

He led the SEC and ranked fifth nationally in RBIs and ranked in the top five in the conference in slugging percentage, total bases, dingers, and runs scored.

Lipscomb was named to the 2022 All-SEC 1st Team and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association All-American 1st Team. The NCBWA also named him the District 3 Player of the Year.