KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Edge rusher Tyler Baron, running back Dee Beckwith and long snapper Will Albright have entered their names into the transfer portal, according to Bill Martin, assistant athletics director of football communications.

A Knoxville Catholic product, Baron was a prized recruit during the Jeremy Pruitt era. Baron’s dad, Patrick Abernathy, was the director of player development with the Vols as recently as last year.

The sophomore racked up 51 tackles and five sacks during his time two years at Tennessee.

Dee Beckwith is a redshirt freshman who tallied one carry for 2 yards in 2021.

Albright won the starting long snapper job heading into the 2020 season but was replaced by Matthew Salansky, who has been the starting long snapper since the South Carolina game.