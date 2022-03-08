KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee basketball players Santiago Vescovi, Kennedy Chandler and Zakai Zeigler earned All-Southeastern Conference honors Tuesday.

The coaches of each of the 14 members schools voted first and second teams, All-Freshman team, and All-Defensive team, as individual superlatives. Ties were not broken.

Vescovi was named to the All-SEC first team. Chandler was named to the All-SEC second team. Zeigler was named to the All-Defensive team. Both Chandler and Zeigler were named to the All-Freshman team.

Vescovi averaged 13.5 points per game this season, 14.3 ppg in SEC play. He also averaged more than three assists in 30 games this season. His 3-point shooting percentage (.445) and made 3-pointers (57) in SEC games led the conference.

The junior guard is the third Tennessee player to earn first-team All-SEC honors under coach Rick Barnes. The previous two are Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield.

Chandler averaged 13.8 points, 4.4 assists and 2.2 steals in 17 SEC games. He also shot 47% from the field in those games. He currently stands in fourth place for most steals by a freshman in Tennessee Vols history.

Tennessee’s Santiago Vescovi (25) shoots against Georgia’s Christian Wright (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) shoots a layup past Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheelerand guard Kellan Grady (31) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Kentucky guard Davion Mintz (10) shoots past Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 76-63. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) drives against Vanderbilt forward Myles Stute (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) dribbles the ball against South Carolina guard James Reese V (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) tries for a shot, but is fouled as Vanderbilt forward Jordan Wright (4) and guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) reacts after hitting a 3-point basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Auburn, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee’s Kennedy Chandler, left, drives for a shot past Missouri’s Amari Davis, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Florida guard Myreon Jones (0) drives against Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Arkansas guard JD Notae, left, tries to get past Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler (1) shoots as he’s fouled by South Carolina forward Keyshawn Bryant (24) during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Zeigler averaged 10.1 ppg coming off the bench for the Vols. His 40 steals in 18 SEC games ranks second this season among all SEC players.

The three guards over the course of the entire regular season finish in the top 20 in assists among SEC players. The Vols finished behind Kentucky for the conference lead in assists and assists-to-turnover ratio.

Former Tennessee coach Bruce Pearl was named coach of the year. Currently coach at Auburn, Pearl led the Tigers to a 15-3 record and regular season conference title. Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebew was named SEC player of the year.

The Vols begin their run in the SEC tournament on Friday. They await the winner of the South Carolina-Mississippi State game. Tipoff for the Vols game is set for 6 p.m. Friday, March 11, on SEC Network from Tampa, Florida.

2022 SEC Men’s Basketball postseason awards

First Team

JD Notae, Arkansas

Walker Kessler, Auburn

Jabari Smith, Auburn

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Tari Eason, LSU

Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State

Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

Second Team

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Colin Castleton, Florida

TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky

Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky

Darius Days, LSU

Kobe Brown, Missouri

Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee

Quenton Jackson, Texas A&M

All-Freshman Team

Charles Bediako, Alabama

JD Davison, Alabama

Jabari Smith, Auburn

TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky

Brandon Murray, LSU

Devin Carter, South Carolina

Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

All-Defensive Team

Keon Ellis, Alabama

Jaylin Williams, Arkansas

Walker Kessler, Auburn

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

Coach of the Year: Bruce Pearl, Auburn

Player of the Year: Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Jordan Wright, Vanderbilt

Freshman of the Year: Jabari Smith, Auburn

Sixth-Man of the Year: Tari Eason, LSU

Defensive Player of the Year: Walker Kessler, Auburn