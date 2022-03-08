KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee basketball players Santiago Vescovi, Kennedy Chandler and Zakai Zeigler earned All-Southeastern Conference honors Tuesday.
The coaches of each of the 14 members schools voted first and second teams, All-Freshman team, and All-Defensive team, as individual superlatives. Ties were not broken.
Vescovi was named to the All-SEC first team. Chandler was named to the All-SEC second team. Zeigler was named to the All-Defensive team. Both Chandler and Zeigler were named to the All-Freshman team.
Vescovi averaged 13.5 points per game this season, 14.3 ppg in SEC play. He also averaged more than three assists in 30 games this season. His 3-point shooting percentage (.445) and made 3-pointers (57) in SEC games led the conference.
The junior guard is the third Tennessee player to earn first-team All-SEC honors under coach Rick Barnes. The previous two are Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield.
Chandler averaged 13.8 points, 4.4 assists and 2.2 steals in 17 SEC games. He also shot 47% from the field in those games. He currently stands in fourth place for most steals by a freshman in Tennessee Vols history.
Zeigler averaged 10.1 ppg coming off the bench for the Vols. His 40 steals in 18 SEC games ranks second this season among all SEC players.
The three guards over the course of the entire regular season finish in the top 20 in assists among SEC players. The Vols finished behind Kentucky for the conference lead in assists and assists-to-turnover ratio.
Former Tennessee coach Bruce Pearl was named coach of the year. Currently coach at Auburn, Pearl led the Tigers to a 15-3 record and regular season conference title. Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebew was named SEC player of the year.
The Vols begin their run in the SEC tournament on Friday. They await the winner of the South Carolina-Mississippi State game. Tipoff for the Vols game is set for 6 p.m. Friday, March 11, on SEC Network from Tampa, Florida.
2022 SEC Men’s Basketball postseason awards
First Team
JD Notae, Arkansas
Walker Kessler, Auburn
Jabari Smith, Auburn
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Tari Eason, LSU
Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State
Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee
Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt
Second Team
Jaden Shackelford, Alabama
Colin Castleton, Florida
TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky
Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky
Darius Days, LSU
Kobe Brown, Missouri
Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee
Quenton Jackson, Texas A&M
All-Freshman Team
Charles Bediako, Alabama
JD Davison, Alabama
Jabari Smith, Auburn
TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky
Brandon Murray, LSU
Devin Carter, South Carolina
Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
All-Defensive Team
Keon Ellis, Alabama
Jaylin Williams, Arkansas
Walker Kessler, Auburn
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
Coach of the Year: Bruce Pearl, Auburn
Player of the Year: Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Jordan Wright, Vanderbilt
Freshman of the Year: Jabari Smith, Auburn
Sixth-Man of the Year: Tari Eason, LSU
Defensive Player of the Year: Walker Kessler, Auburn