Tuesday’s Tennessee-Vanderbilt game postponed due to COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A rescheduled basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Vanderbilt Commodores has been postponed due to COVID-19.

Tennessee was set to take on Vanderbilt on Tuesday in Nashville after both teams had SEC games against other opponents postponed due to contact tracing. A news release from both schools cited positive tests, contact tracing and quarantining of individuals within the Commodores program as reasons for the cancellation.

Tuesday night's game has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Vanderbilt program.



At this time there has been no change in status for Saturday's game against the Commodores in Knoxville.

Originally both teams were set to be on the road Tuesday. Vanderbilt was to play Missouri and Tennessee was set to travel to South Carolina.

The Vols’ basketball season has already been impacted by COVID-19. The team’s first two originally-scheduled games were canceled due the virus. Tennessee was forced to pull out of the Jimmy V Classic in early December to due an outbreak in the program that also affected coach Rick Barnes.

Tennessee team activities were also paused during the summer after two players tested positive for the coronavirus.

Tennessee is still scheduled to host Vanderbilt at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16.