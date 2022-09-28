KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The television schedule and tipoff times for one of the most highly-anticipated seasons of Tennessee women’s basketball in recent years is nearly complete after an announcement Wednesday from the Southeastern Conference.

The SEC on Wednesday confirmed the TV schedule for 2022-2023 conference play. The Lady Vols have 16 games confirmed for linear TV: six on SEC Network, three on ESPN2, two on ESPN, one on ABC and one of the Big Ten Network.

Three more games could be carried on either SEC Network or ESPN, with those programming decisions to be made 7-10 days in advance.

Tennessee travel to the Bahamas in November to take part in the Bad Boy Mowers Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis. The Lady Vols could make the 17th appearance on linear television if they advance to the tournament title game (ESPN) or the third-place game (ESPNU).

There will be 13 matchups streamed live on SECN+ and at least another two on FloHoops at the Battle 4 Atlantis. The only non-tournament tip time not finalized at this point is the Jan. 22 contest at Missouri.

All games on ESPN networks (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and SEC Network) are also available through the ESPN App, which is accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices or via espn.com/watch.

The Lady Vols were ranked No. 4 in the June 14 edition of ESPN’s “Way-Too-Early Top 25” poll and will face at least three teams on the list, including NCAA champion South Carolina (No. 1), SEC runner-up LSU (No. 14) and Georgia (No. 25).

Tennessee returns 10 players including four starters from the 2021-22 Sweet 16 team. The program also welcomes four talented transfers in forward Rickea Jackson (Mississippi State), power forward Jasmine Franklin (Missouri State), point guard Jasmine Powell (Minnesota) and a five-star freshman in Justine Pissott.

See the full 2022-23 schedule below