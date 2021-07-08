Two former Vols earn preseason all conference honors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – The transfer portal has not been kind to the Tennessee football program this offseason. In fact the Vols have lost 26 players since the end of the 2020 season.

Two of the players who left were voted preseason All Conference by the Big XII Conference.

Offensive Tackle Wanya Morris was voted to the first team. He transferred to Oklahoma in the offseason and is expected to be one of the anchors of the Sooners offensive line.

Morris started 19 games in two seasons for the Vols including 17 at the left tackle position.

Running back Eric Gray was voted the preseason newcomer of the year in the Big XII.

Gray led Tennessee with 772 yards and four touchdowns in nine games in 2020. He was sixth in the SEC with 85.8 yards per game.