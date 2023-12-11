KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Following Tennessee’s best volleyball season is over a decade, two Lady Vols were selected in the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation Draft.

The newly-formed Pro Volleyball Federation is set to begin play in February 2024 as North America’s premier women’s professional volleyball league. The league will feature seven teams in its inaugural season, with three more set to join in 2025.

Tennessee standout Morgahn Fingall was the selected with the fourth overall pick in the first round by the Grand Rapids Rise, making her the first SEC player and outside hitter taken in the draft.

Jenaisya Moore was selected in the fourth round by the Columbus Fury, a team owned in part by Cincinnati Bengals star QB Joe Burrow.

The All-SEC duo helped Tennessee make its first NCAA Sweet 16 appearance since 2005.

Fingall was named the AVCA Southeast Region Player of the Year after finishing second in the SEC in kills per set and third in points per set. In her lone season on Rocky Top, Moore earned AVCA All-Region honors and finished second on the team in kills behind Fingall.

The two helped Tennessee boast one of the country’s elite offenses, ranking inside the top five nationally and leading the SEC in kills per set (2nd/14.75), assists per set (3rd/13.60) and hitting percentage (5th/.304).