Two Tennessee freshman return from suspension

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The top-rated recruits from the Tennessee 2020 signing class have returned to the team after serving a suspension.

Quarterback Kaidon Salter and Linebacker Aaron Willis were suspended from the team indefinitely back in March.

Linebacker Martavius French and defensive lineman Isaac Washington were also suspended after the incident but both have since entered the transfer portal.

Salter joins an already crowded quarterback room where he’ll compete with Michigan transfer Joe Milton, and Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker along with Harrison Bailey and Brian Maurer who both have started games for the Vols in the past.

Salter came in as a four star recruit who was expected to push to be the starting quarterback but that seems like a longshot after he missed all of spring practice.

Willis joins a linebacker room needing an infusion of talent after the loss of Henry To’o To’o and Quavaris Crouch to the transfer portal.