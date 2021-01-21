UConn outlasts Lady Vols, 67-61

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee went for tit for tat with the No. 3 ranked UConn Huskies for three quarters, but one minute and fifty-six seconds in the fourth quarter proved the difference as the No. 25 Lady Vols fell 67-61.



Four Lady Vols ended the night in double figures with Rae Burrell leading Tennessee in scoring posting 18 points, Rennia Davis added 11 points and Tamari Key and Destiny Salary each had 10 points.

Rennia Davis struggled to find her shot out the gate shooting 0-for-5 in the first quarter of play, teammates Tamari Key and Rae Burrell picked it up scoring all of Tennessee’s 17 first quarter points. Tennessee controlled the scoreboard as well as the paint as the Lady Vols out-rebounded the Huskies (16-9) and outscored them in the paint (8-4).

Lady Vols led 17-16 after the first.



Davis’ struggles continued into the second quarter when she picked up her second personal foul at the 9:06 mark sending her to the bench and Destiny Salary in the game. The Lady Vols defense kicked it in gear hauling in six defensive rebounds to the Huskies zero offensive boards. Burrell kept her pace netting six points in the quarter, while Marta Suarez netted five for Tennessee. Lady Vols led 35-34 at the break.

Turnovers were not a problem for the Lady Vols in the first half, giving up only six, but it quickly became an issue in the third quarter matching their turnover total resulting in eight points for the Huskies. Behind the play of Jordan Walker and Rennia Davis (four-points each) the Lady Vols led 49-45 after the thirty minutes.

UConn hit the gas in the fourth quarter and applying the pressure was former Lady Vol Evina Westbrook who hit a pair of back-to-back three’s igniting a 9-0 run after the game was tied at 52-all. The Lady Vols were able to claw their way back within two points but Paige Bueckers three with 25-seconds to play proved the dagger as Tennessee fell 67-61.