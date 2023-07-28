KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — United is adding more than 100 new, nonstop flights to help college football fans cheer on their favorite team this season.
The 127 new flights will take fans to games from coast to coast and use larger aircraft to help even more people get in on the action. For UT fans, a flight will go from Knoxville and Birmingham ahead of UT’s game against Alabama on October 21.
“We’re committed to providing a best-in-class travel experience for our customers, whether they’re traveling around the globe, or flying to see their favorite college football team play,” said Patrick Quayle, Senior Vice President of Global Network Planning and Alliances. “We’re pleased to deliver a schedule this season that makes it easy for fans to come together and support their teams on the road.”
The fights will be coming to select cities for the following games:
- Sept. 2: Tennessee State University @ University of Notre Dame
- Sept. 3: Louisiana State University @ Florida State University
- Sept. 9: University of Texas-Austin @ University of Alabama
- Sept. 9: University of Nevada, Las Vegas @ University of Michigan
- Sept. 9: University of Cincinnati @ University of Pittsburgh
- Sept. 9: University of Notre Dame @ North Carolina State University
- Sept. 16: Northwestern University @ Duke University
- Sept. 16: University of Washington – Seattle @ Michigan State University
- Sept. 23: Ohio State University @ University of Notre Dame
- Sept. 23: University of Arkansas @ Louisiana State University
- Sept. 23: University of Mississippi @ University of Alabama
- Sept. 23: University of Iowa @ Penn State University
- Sept 23: University of Oklahoma @ University of Cincinnati
- Sept. 30: Louisiana State University @ University of Mississippi
- Sept. 30: University of Notre Dame @ Duke University
- Oct. 7: University of Arkansas @ University of Mississippi
- Oct. 14: University of Southern California @ University of Notre Dame
- Oct. 14: University of Arkansas @ University of Alabama
- Oct. 14: Louisiana State University @ Auburn University
- Oct. 14: Ohio State University @ Purdue University
- Oct. 14: University of Iowa @ University of Wisconsin-Madison
- Oct. 21: University of Tennessee @ University of Alabama
- Oct. 21: Penn State University @ Ohio State University
- Oct. 28: University of Pittsburgh @ University of Notre Dame
- Oct. 28: Ohio State University @ University of Wisconsin
- Nov. 4: University of Notre Dame @ Clemson University
- Nov. 4: Louisiana State University @ University of Alabama
- Nov. 11: University of Michigan @ Penn State University
- Nov. 11: University of Pittsburgh @ Syracuse University
- Nov. 18: University of Georgia @ University of Tennessee
- Nov. 18: Wake Forest University @ University of Notre Dame
In addition to the added flights, United is partnering with USC Trojans quarterback and 2023 Heisman Award Winner Caleb Williams to help hype up football fans in the company’s advertising and social media.
“There’s nothing like the energy you get from seeing the fans in stands and hearing them cheer you on during a big rivalry game, whether that’s at home or on the road” said Caleb Williams, USC Trojans quarterback. “I’m excited to collaborate with United Airlines to help spread the news of these special college football flights so fans from all over the country can experience that energy first-hand.”
Tickets are available for the flights on United.com.