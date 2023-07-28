KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — United is adding more than 100 new, nonstop flights to help college football fans cheer on their favorite team this season.

The 127 new flights will take fans to games from coast to coast and use larger aircraft to help even more people get in on the action. For UT fans, a flight will go from Knoxville and Birmingham ahead of UT’s game against Alabama on October 21.

“We’re committed to providing a best-in-class travel experience for our customers, whether they’re traveling around the globe, or flying to see their favorite college football team play,” said Patrick Quayle, Senior Vice President of Global Network Planning and Alliances. “We’re pleased to deliver a schedule this season that makes it easy for fans to come together and support their teams on the road.”

The fights will be coming to select cities for the following games:

Sept. 2: Tennessee State University @ University of Notre Dame

Sept. 3: Louisiana State University @ Florida State University

Sept. 9: University of Texas-Austin @ University of Alabama

Sept. 9: University of Nevada, Las Vegas @ University of Michigan

Sept. 9: University of Cincinnati @ University of Pittsburgh

Sept. 9: University of Notre Dame @ North Carolina State University

Sept. 16: Northwestern University @ Duke University

Sept. 16: University of Washington – Seattle @ Michigan State University

Sept. 23: Ohio State University @ University of Notre Dame

Sept. 23: University of Arkansas @ Louisiana State University

Sept. 23: University of Mississippi @ University of Alabama

Sept. 23: University of Iowa @ Penn State University

Sept 23: University of Oklahoma @ University of Cincinnati

Sept. 30: Louisiana State University @ University of Mississippi

Sept. 30: University of Notre Dame @ Duke University

Oct. 7: University of Arkansas @ University of Mississippi

Oct. 14: University of Southern California @ University of Notre Dame

Oct. 14: University of Arkansas @ University of Alabama

Oct. 14: Louisiana State University @ Auburn University

Oct. 14: Ohio State University @ Purdue University

Oct. 14: University of Iowa @ University of Wisconsin-Madison

Oct. 21: University of Tennessee @ University of Alabama

Oct. 21: Penn State University @ Ohio State University

Oct. 28: University of Pittsburgh @ University of Notre Dame

Oct. 28: Ohio State University @ University of Wisconsin

Nov. 4: University of Notre Dame @ Clemson University

Nov. 4: Louisiana State University @ University of Alabama

Nov. 11: University of Michigan @ Penn State University

Nov. 11: University of Pittsburgh @ Syracuse University

Nov. 18: University of Georgia @ University of Tennessee

Nov. 18: Wake Forest University @ University of Notre Dame

In addition to the added flights, United is partnering with USC Trojans quarterback and 2023 Heisman Award Winner Caleb Williams to help hype up football fans in the company’s advertising and social media.

“There’s nothing like the energy you get from seeing the fans in stands and hearing them cheer you on during a big rivalry game, whether that’s at home or on the road” said Caleb Williams, USC Trojans quarterback. “I’m excited to collaborate with United Airlines to help spread the news of these special college football flights so fans from all over the country can experience that energy first-hand.”

Tickets are available for the flights on United.com.