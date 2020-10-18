KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Reports had come out that the University of Tennessee had been fined by the SEC for COVID-19 violations late in the week, and on Saturday, head coach Jeremy Pruitt confirmed the reports and spoke on the reason for the fine.
Back during the Vols’ game against Georgia on October 10, Pruitt was seen during the game not wearing his mask properly.
Pruitt cited that he was having issues talking to his team.
“During that game I had problems communicating and I pulled my mask down and didn’t realize it until the game was other with. So, obviously, it’s not something that I wanted to do. That’s not how I’ve been practicing wearing my mask. I’ve been doing it the right way.”Jeremy Pruitt
At this time it is unclear how much UT was fined for the protocol violation.
LATEST STORIES
- See the major cities where rent prices are plunging
- University of Tennessee fined by SEC for violating COVID-19 protocols
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 2 new deaths, 110 new cases
- Volunteers paint 350 foot long Black Lives Matter mural in East Nashville
- ‘We’re in a massive crisis right now’: Hundreds of Christians gather for worship event, many without masks