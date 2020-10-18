University of Tennessee fined by SEC for violating COVID-19 protocols

KNOXVILLE, TN – AUGUST 17, 2020 – Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt of the Tennessee Volunteers during 2020 Fall Camp practice on Haslam Field in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Reports had come out that the University of Tennessee had been fined by the SEC for COVID-19 violations late in the week, and on Saturday, head coach Jeremy Pruitt confirmed the reports and spoke on the reason for the fine.

Back during the Vols’ game against Georgia on October 10, Pruitt was seen during the game not wearing his mask properly.

Pruitt cited that he was having issues talking to his team.

“During that game I had problems communicating and I pulled my mask down and didn’t realize it until the game was other with. So, obviously, it’s not something that I wanted to do. That’s not how I’ve been practicing wearing my mask. I’ve been doing it the right way.” Jeremy Pruitt

At this time it is unclear how much UT was fined for the protocol violation.

LATEST STORIES