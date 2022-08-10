KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee Facilities Services are preparing for the upcoming football season with the “Big Orange Flush,” according to UT Knoxville Communication Coordinator, Sam Ledford.

On Aug. 19, at 9 a.m. the UT Facilities Services staff will begin the annual testing of the facilities to make sure that everything is in working order. After months of sitting dormant, Neyland stadium needs to be ready for 100,000 fans on game day.

In order to simulate the game day experience, crews spend several minutes flushing all of the fixtures in the restrooms across the seven floors of the stadium. From the mezzanine to the skyboxes, the crew will check for leaks to make sure everything is in working order.

With the first kick-off just over three weeks away, the Zone Maintenance crew is working hard to make sure that the first-day experience for UT fans is up to Vol standards.