University of Tennessee reports COVID-19 cluster among women’s soccer team

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee is dealing with another COVID-19 cluster, this among the women’s soccer team.

According to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard, the cluster is related to a gathering on April 8. The cluster was identified by university officials on April 13.

The Lady Vols match against Louisville on April 10 was canceled. The cancellation was “due to a lack of available players for Tennessee” according to the University of Louisville. The match will not be made up.

The last game Tennessee played was March 27 against No. 2 North Carolina.

There are 37 active cases of COVID-19 on campus, 36 are students and one employee, as of Sunday. There are 104 people in self-isolation, 49 are students living on campus, 45 are students living off campus and 10 are employees.