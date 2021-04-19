University of Tennessee reports COVID-19 cluster among women’s soccer team

Orange and White Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee is dealing with another COVID-19 cluster, this among the women’s soccer team.

According to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard, the cluster is related to a gathering on April 8. The cluster was identified by university officials on April 13.

The Lady Vols match against Louisville on April 10 was canceled. The cancellation was “due to a lack of available players for Tennessee” according to the University of Louisville. The match will not be made up.

The last game Tennessee played was March 27 against No. 2 North Carolina.

There are 37 active cases of COVID-19 on campus, 36 are students and one employee, as of Sunday. There are 104 people in self-isolation, 49 are students living on campus, 45 are students living off campus and 10 are employees.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter