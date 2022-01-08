Isaiah Neyor was the Cowboys leading receiver for the 2021-22 season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee football picked up an explosive wide receiver from the transfer portal.

University of Wyoming football transfer Isaiah Neyor announced his commitment to the Vols on social media.

Neyor led the Cowboys in receptions this past season with 44 catches for 878 total receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. He averaged 20 yards per catch. Neyor also had 12 carries for 23 yards and a rushing touchdown.

The Cowboys finished the season with a record of 7-6 overall and 2-6 in Mountain West conference play. The Cowboys concluded the season with their most explosive offensive performance to beat Kent State in the 2021 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, 52-38.

Neyor entered the transfer portal on Dec. 22 and received offers from multiple power five schools including Houston, Baylor, Texas, Virginia Tech, Ole Miss, and LSU.

The Vols will look to replace downfield production next season that wideout JaVonta Payton and receiver Velus Jones Jr. leave behind.