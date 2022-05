KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Josh Heupel’s staff picked up a major commitment from USC transfer wide receiver Bru McCoy on Tuesday night.

The former five-star recruit tallied 21 receptions for 236 yards and two touchdowns during the 2020 season.

McCoy missed all of 2021 after the Trojans suspended him indefinitely due to his arrest on suspicion of domestic violence.