UT announces fan details for April 24 Orange & White Game

General view before the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Dec. 5, 2020. (Randy Sartin/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, Pool)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Vols fans attending the Orange & White Game will be spaced out utilizing every other row as part of the safety precautions in place for the spring scrimmage.

The University of Tennessee gave more details Tuesday about the game scheduled for 4 p.m. April 24. Face coverings will be required, like they were for the 2020 season, as fans enter and move about the concourse.

Admission and parking are free and no ticket will be required. Fans can RSVP to receive Orange & White Game information and updates as well as a chance to enter to win two 2021 Tennessee football season tickets at UTSports.com/OW. Parking areas will open at 10 a.m. and the Neyland Stadium gates will open at 2:30 p.m.

For more information on game day parking, click here. Normal game day policies, including the clear bag policy, will be in effect. Game day road closures will be in effect as well.

Beginning at 11 a.m., Phillip Fulmer Way will be closed from Cumberland Avenue to Peyton Manning Pass. Vol Village will open at 12:30 p.m. in Lot 9 (directly west of Neyland Stadium) and will feature music provided by VFL Sterling Henton, photo opportunities, Smokey, food vendors, giveaways and other activities.

The full Pride of the Southland Band will be in attendance during the spring game.

The scrimmage will be broadcast live on SEC Network+ and the Vol Radio Network.

Other UT sporting events will be taking place on campus that day, including the Lady Vols softball team hosting Georgia at 2 p.m. at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

Tennessee opens the 2021 campaign against Bowling Green on Sept. 4 in Neyland Stadium. The Vols and the Southeastern Conference return to a 12-game regular season slate this year. The eight-game-home schedule includes visits from Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Ole Miss and Georgia.