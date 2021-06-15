Tennessee football announces full capacity for Neyland Stadium this fall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Football is back. The University of Tennessee announced Tuesday that Neyland Stadium will operate at full capacity this fall, just in time for the beginning of the Josh Heupel era of Tennessee football.

Head Coach Josh Huepel, left and UT Athletic Director Danny White hold up a jersey at a press conference announcing Heupel’s hiring.

Season tickets and 4-game ticket packages are now on sale. A big change from last fall, when the stadium was limited to a 25% capacity for home games due to the pandemic.

“I know our fans are eager to experience the rich pageantry of Tennessee football gamedays again, and they’re going to have an exciting brand of football to rally around,” Director of Athletics Danny White said. “This will be my first football season at Tennessee, and after witnessing the power of Vol Nation during our recent baseball postseason run, I cannot wait to see the impact of our fans giving their all in a packed Neyland Stadium.”

UT also announced that ticket packages and season tickets are available for the 2021 season at AllVols.com. Single seat game tickets are not yet on sale.

“We can’t wait to experience the Vol Walk, running through the ‘T’ and everything that makes Neyland Stadium special,” coach Josh Heupel said. “I get goosebumps just thinking about what it will be like that Thursday night. The passion of Vol Nation is unmatched, and we are grateful for their support.”