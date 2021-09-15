UT asks fans to stay home if sick or exposed to COVID-19 for Saturday’s game

A flyover occurs over Neyland Stadium an NCAA football game between Pitt and Tennessee on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee is asking fans to perform a health self-screen and stay home if they feel sick or have been exposed to COVID-19 ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Tennessee Tech.

Kickoff is set for noon EDT this Saturday as @Vol_Football hosts Tennessee Tech at Neyland Stadium. Fans are asked to perform a health self-screen and stay home if they feel sick or may have been exposed to COVID-19. https://t.co/cWcOHNu2QJ — UT Knoxville (@UTKnoxville) September 15, 2021

On the university’s football gameday tab, it says, “The well-being of our student-athletes, fans and staff are our top priorities and guide our decisions. Exposure to COVID-19 is an inherent risk in any public location where people are present; we cannot guarantee you will not be exposed during your visit.”

Tennessee football gameday safety measures: