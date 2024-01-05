KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A University of Tennessee Associate Athletics Director is set to be inducted into the Texas Track and Field Coaches Association (TTFCA) Hall of Fame on Friday night, according to a release from the University of Tennessee and TTFCA.

James Barrm, a Tennessee native, is the Associate Athletics Director of Event Management at the University of Tennessee. He has direct oversight of event management and coordination of all game day logistics for events across all of UT’s 20 varsity sports and other special events.

Before Barr was hired by the University of Tennessee in July 2022, he worked at the University of Texas for 19 years.

While working in Texas, Barr rose to the position of Associate AD for Events and Game Operations, a position in which he assumed oversight of the Texas Relays in 2012. That meet is the second-largest track and field meet in the United States.

“A 2019 recipient of the University of Texas President’s Outstanding Staff Award, Barr was named the 2013 USA Track & Field Meet Director of the Year. The Nashville native also was selected as the Honorary Referee at the 92nd annual Texas Relays in 2019,” the release states.

Barr will be inducted into the Hall of Fame and recognized for his superior meet management efforts on Friday, January 5 at 7 p.m. central time. Other inductees include Chris Beene, Willie Blackmon, Billy Foster, Wes Kittley, Ellen (Smith) Robinson, Raevyn Rogers and Darold Williamson.