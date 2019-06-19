UT baseball coach Tony Vitello agrees to contract extension

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – University of Tennessee Athletics announced Wednesday that its baseball program head coach Tony Vitello agreed to a contract extension that also includes a salary increase.

UT Athletics says Vitello’s contract now extends through June 2024, with the head coach slated to earn $580,000 next season and later rises to $650,000 by the end of the agreement.

“Impressive doesn’t begin to describe the job Tony has done with our baseball program these past two seasons,” UT Athletics Director Phillip Fulmer said. “I believe we have in Coach Vitello one of the nation’s brightest young head coaches. From managing the game, to player development, to recruiting and relating to today’s student-athletes—Tony has a firm grasp on all aspect of leading a major program. He’s surrounded himself with an outstanding staff, and we are going to support them as Tennessee baseball continues to climb.”

Vitello led the Vols back to the NCAA Tournament this past season for the first time since 2005, with the team finishing as runner-up to No. 14 seed North Carolina at the NCAA Chapel Hill Regional.

The team also had a stellar 15-game winning streak at the start of this past season.

Vitello first came on as head coach in June 2017. In those two years, he led the Vols to 69 wins, which included 40 wins in 2019, and those 29 wins in 2018 were the most victories by a first-year head coach in the program’s history.