Where to Watch: UT vs. UT, Vols vs. Longhorns in elimination game at College World Series

Right: Texas pitcher Ty Madden (32) throws as Mississippi State’s Brad Cumbest, background, leads off of third base in the fourth inning of a baseball game in the College World Series, Sunday, June 20, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Left: Tennessee’s Chad Dallas (36) throws a pitch against Virginia during a baseball game in the College World Series, Sunday, June 20, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

OMAHA, Neb. (WATE) — Tennessee versus Texas. Big Orange versus Burnt Orange. Tuesday’s elimination matchup in the College World Series will pit the two UT teams against one another.

No. 3-seed Tennessee (50-17) suffered a loss Sunday to Virginia, 6-0, on Sunday while No. 2-seed Texas (47-16) lost to No. 7-seed Mississippi State, 2-1. The two UTs are the highest seeds left in the tournament and one will be packing for home after the game. The winner of the two UTs will play the loser of the Virginia-Mississippi State game at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Tennessee (50-17) vs. Texas (47-16)

Location: TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska

Game time: 2 p.m. ET Tuesday, June 22

TV: ESPN’s Tom Hart will be on the play-by-play with former Vol baseball player Chris Burke (analyst), Ben McDonald (analyst), and Kris Budden (sideline). The game will be televised on ESPNU

Live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: In Knoxville on 99.1 FM WNML. You can also listen to the broadcast from the Tennessee baseball radio announcer John Wilkerson and analyst Vince Ferrara online at UTsports.com.

Twitter: WATE 6 On Your Side’s Tim Owens is live in Omaha and tweeting during the game. Follow the game with him here. You can find complete coverage of the Vols’ Road to the Ring here.

On the mound: Tennessee freshman Blade Tidwell (10-3, 3.57 ERA) will take the bump for the Vols. All-Big 12 pitcher Tristan Stevens (11-3, 2.97) will pitch for the Longhorns.