KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Vol fans are preparing to cheer on the University of Tennessee baseball team ahead of their College World Series appearance Saturday.

Fans and incoming students, like Ben Smith, visited the Vol Shop Wednesday to pick up some new gear before the tournament.

“I think it’ll be a tough first-round matchup against LSU because they have the best pitcher in the country but I think if they make it through that they’ll be set,” Smith said.

Tennessee baseball fans are hoping the team can go all the way in this year’s series. Vols fan Garrison Cain said the UT athletic program has been successful as a whole over the past year.

“I feel they can do very well, very big baseball town, very big baseball school, as well as every other sport, football, basketball, all that. Very good in that, but baseball, they have a good chance to go win,” Cain said.

As fans prepare to root for the team in Omaha, some are headed to the Vol Shop to pick up new gear. Tommi Grubbs, marketing manager at the Vol Shop, said fans were ready to support the team as soon as they advanced to the series.

“We had a huge increase in web traffic Monday night around 1:45 in the morning on Tuesday morning, so people were ready for us to post and they have been faithful to purchase,” she said.

Grubbs added no matter which UT sport is doing well, fans show up to cheer them on.

“Our fans are faithful it’s really great we really truly are an everything school, and our fans show that, so they support every sport whether it’s swimming and or diving or volleyball or track and field, you know they are really great to support all the sports,” she said.

No matter the outcome of the game, Tennessee fans and students remain dedicated to the Vols. Hallie is an incoming student, starting in the fall.

“I would be coming here anyway even if we lost every game but it does make me more excited,” she said.

The new Omaha merchandise is now available in-store and online at the Vol Shop. The baseball team plays LSU in their first matchup at 7 p.m. on Saturday.