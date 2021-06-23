UT baseball hosting Fan Appreciation Day event Thursday

Orange and White Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee baseball team is hosting a Fan Appreciation Day event on Thursday to show its appreciation to Vol Nation.

The event is happening at Lindsey Nelson Stadium at 12:15 – 1 p.m. Fans will get a chance to meet the baseball players as well as get autographs and take photos.

This isn’t the first time Vols baseball has invited fans to say hello this week; the team arrived back on Wednesday to a host of proud fans from the College World Series in Omaha after a loss to the University of Texas baseball team in the tournament.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School