UT baseball hosting Fan Appreciation Day event Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee baseball team is hosting a Fan Appreciation Day event on Thursday to show its appreciation to Vol Nation.

The event is happening at Lindsey Nelson Stadium at 12:15 – 1 p.m. Fans will get a chance to meet the baseball players as well as get autographs and take photos.

This isn’t the first time Vols baseball has invited fans to say hello this week; the team arrived back on Wednesday to a host of proud fans from the College World Series in Omaha after a loss to the University of Texas baseball team in the tournament.