UT Chancellor Plowman becomes first woman to represent the SEC at the NCAA Presidential Forum

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman will represent the Southeastern Conference on the NCAA Division I Presidential Forum, becoming the first woman president or chancellor to represent the conference in that position.

The forum is composed of one president or chancellor from each of the 32 Division I conferences. The purpose of the forum is to assist the NCAA Division I Board of Directors in matters of governance structure and leadership of intercollegiate athletics at the campus, conference and national level.

“I am honored to represent the Southeastern Conference on the NCAA Presidential Forum,” Plowman said. “We are leading through a critical time for our universities and college athletics – decisions of the NCAA have a real and lasting impact. At the center of all these decisions are student-athletes who need our support.”

I’m honored that my SEC colleagues selected me for this role and I look forward to the work ahead. https://t.co/5dyQxYExL2 — Donde Plowman (@DondePlowman) July 23, 2020

Plowman begins a three-year appointment to the board Sept. 1. She has been the chancellor of the University of Tennessee since July 1, 2019.

“We are pleased that Chancellor Plowman has agreed to this important role in representing the Southeastern Conference, and in doing so becomes a leader for our Conference as the SEC’s first female president or chancellor on the Forum,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. “Strong presidential leadership is critical in national and conference matters related to intercollegiate athletics and Chancellor Plowman’s service on the Presidential Forum comes at a time when there are substantive issues being addressed that will impact the future of college sports.”

