KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee is preparing to kick off football season two weeks from now. As you can imagine, that comes with a lot of preparation as more than 100,000 fans will be in Neyland Stadium.

The “Big Orange Flush” calls for all hands on deck as the more than 900 toilets inside the stadium got flushed simultaneously at 9:00 A.M on August 19. The annual test is done to make sure that all of the plumbing is in tact and that there are no leaks.

“We gather up all the people that work here and basically flush all of the toilets,” Britt Patterson, the Zone Maintenance Foreman said. “We try and get rid of anything that is in the lines, so that it doesn’t affect us when the season starts.”

The facilities team gives themselves a one-hour time slot so that they can all get into place. There are anywhere between 100 and 150 workers in the stadium during the flush in order to get the test done in a timely manner.

This is not the only time they flush the toilets like this. Maintenance specialist, Paul Hash says they do it multiple times a season.

“Usually after every football game, on Monday we go through and technically flush all of the commodes again,” Hash said. “We make sure there are no stop-ups and problems prior to the next football game.”

If there are any issues found, they are quickly written up and fixed as soon as possible. The test proved successful, ensuring that Neyland is ready to welcome in 100,000 or more screaming fans when Ball State comes to town on September 1st at 7:00 P.M.