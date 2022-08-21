KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — University of Tennessee Vol fans are adjusting after learning that all tickets and parking for Tennessee Athletics events will be digital.

“Really what they’re going to be able to do is use their phones as an entry point into Neyland Stadium, Thompson Bowling Arena and all the athletic venues this upcoming season,” said Blake Pallansch, associate athletic director of tickets.

To access game day tickets this year, fans will have to first download the Tennessee Athletics app on their mobile device, get signed in through Ticketmaster, go under the ‘my tickets’ tab and then add the ticket to their Apple or Google wallet.

“Ultimately we wanted to make it easier for fans to get into gameday, avoid as many lines as possible, and it also really helps tremendously with ticket fraud that’s been an issue in the past,” Pallansch said.

Some fans are taking the time to learn the new playbook so they don’t miss a second after kickoff, or any other UT sporting events.

“I had some questions simply because I have an Android phone versus an Apple,” Vol fan Allen Vaughn said. “There were some issues that I was encountering myself, so even though I consider myself somewhat technically competent, I wanted to come down and ask those questions,” he said.

Another Vol fan also attended the customer service event to gain some familiarity with the new ticketing process.

“I do know sometimes technology fails, so I just wanted to come today for them to really just show me exactly how it’s supposed to go, and that way I can maybe just put some fears to rest,” she said.

For those who are a little less tech-savvy, ticketholders can still get their tickets, there just may be a few extra steps involved.

“They can head to any of the box offices on gameday and we’ll be able to assist them in person right there,” Pallansch said.

The Athletic department provides a step-by-step guide, for fans to gain a better understanding of the new digital ticketing process, or they can call the ticket office at (865) 656-1200 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday with any questions.