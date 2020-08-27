UT football players to attend social justice march on campus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Vols offensive lineman Trey Smith is planning to lead a march for social justice this weekend.

The march is starting at noon on Saturday.

It will begin at the Torchbearer statue on the University of Tennessee campus.

Vols Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt is moving practice to allow players to attend.

This is not the first time this year Vols have participated in a march for justice or change; earlier this year, Coach Pruitt and Vols football players marched in a peaceful protest and spoke at a gathering in Market Square.