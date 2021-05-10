UT lifts attendance restrictions at Lindsey Nelson Stadium ahead of showdown with No. 1 Arkansas

KNOXVILLE, TN – MARCH 04, 2017 – ba during the game between the Norfolk State Spartans and the Tennessee Volunteers at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Austin Perryman/Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For the first time in 2021 the University of Tennessee will hold a sporting event without attendance restrictions in place.

The university announced that Lindsey Nelson Stadium would be permitted to return to full capacity this week following weeks of “responsibly and gradually loosening capacity restrictions for Tennessee home athletic events.”

Tuesday’s home game against Tennessee Tech will be held with limited attendance restrictions still in place, making Friday’s series opener against No. 1 Arkansas the first home game of the season without capacity restrictions (aside from ESPN broadcast guidelines and mandatory SEC event protocols).

First pitch for Friday’s game against the Razorbacks is at 6:30 p.m. Saturday’s contest begins at noon and Sunday’s start is at 1 p.m.

Both teams are tied, 17-7, with the best conference record in the Southeastern Conference. The Vols swept Missouri this past weekend. The Hogs won two of three against Georgia.

If the No. 4 Vols were to earn hosting privileges for an NCAA Regional next month, Tennessee would return to 50% capacity for those games per an NCAA mandate for host venues.











