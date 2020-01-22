UT softball team to face USA softball, former Lady Vol Abbott

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee softball team will host the 2020 USA Softball women’s national team and former Lady Vol pitcher Monica Abbott in an exhibition game.

The game, part of Team USA’s “Stand Beside Her” tour, will be at 7 p.m. on April 8 at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Tickets will be $20 for chairback seats and $15 for bleachers. Tennessee softball season ticket holders can purchase tickets now through Feb. 2 at AllVols.com or by calling the Tennessee Athletics Ticket Office, 865-656-1200.



Single-game tickets will be open to the general public beginning Jan. 28.

The Team USA tour leads up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Additional stops for the “Stand Beside Her” tour include April 7 against the UT Chattanooga Mocs at Jim Frost Stadium at Warner Park and May 30 in Johnson City. No opponent has been set for the Johnson City date.

Pitcher Monica Abbott during a simulated game at the USA Softball Women’s Olympic Team Selection Trials Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Abbott played for the Lady Vols from 2004-07 and still holds the NCAA records for career strikeouts (2,440), innings pitched (1,448.0), victories (189) and starts (206).

She also owns nearly every UT pitching record and was a four-time All-American, as well as the 2007 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year.



“Ralph (Weekly) and I are extremely excited for the opportunity to host Team USA at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium on the ‘Stand Beside Her’ tour,” UT co-head coach Karen Weekly said. “It is even more special because our very own Monica Abbott is coming home to Rocky Top and representing our country in the 2020 Olympic Games. We couldn’t be prouder of her and everything she has accomplished in her career.”

Visit Knoxville liaised with Team USA and UT to schedule the game.

“We are excited to bring Team USA to Knoxville,” Senior Director of the Visit Knoxville Sports Commission Chad Culver said. “The opportunity to see these athletes compete in an Olympic year against the Lady Vols will be great for our community. We appreciate our partners in Tennessee Athletics for working with us to host this exhibition game.”



Abbott expressed equal enthusiasm about her return to Knoxville.

“I’m so excited to be back on Rocky Top with Team USA,” Abbott said. “The University of Tennessee is rich with Team USA ties and has many connections to the USA Softball program. I can’t wait to be back representing Vol Nation and USA!”



The Lady Vols will also play an exhibition game against the Mexico National Team on Feb. 13 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, to open up the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge the second week of the season.