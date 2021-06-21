UT versus UT happening Tuesday in Omaha

Right: Texas pitcher Ty Madden (32) throws as Mississippi State’s Brad Cumbest, background, leads off of third base in the fourth inning of a baseball game in the College World Series, Sunday, June 20, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Left: Tennessee’s Chad Dallas (36) throws a pitch against Virginia during a baseball game in the College World Series, Sunday, June 20, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

OMAHA, Neb. (WATE) — Tuesday’s elimination matchup in the College World Series will pit two “UT” teams against one another, each sporting their own version of orange.

Eight teams arrived in Omaha over the weekend to compete for the Division 1 NCAA baseball national championship title during the 10-day tourney.

University of Tennessee baseball suffered a loss Sunday to Virginia, 6-0, while University of Texas baseball lost to Mississippi State, 2-1. The two UTs are part of the eight-team field broken into two brackets for the double-elimination portion of the tournament; with No. 2 Texas in the Bracket No. 2 with No. 3 Tennessee, No. 7 Mississippi State and Virginia.

Now, just three days into Omaha, Texas is the highest-ranked national seeded team that remains in the field. The winner of each bracket will advance to the national championship series, which is scheduled to start Monday, June 28 for a best 2-out-of-3 series.

The Vols face the Longhorns Tuesday at 2 p.m. (ET)

Then on Thursday at 6 p.m., the winner of the two UTs game will play the loser of the Virginia versus Mississippi State game, which is also happening Tuesday.