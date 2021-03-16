UT Walks Off ETSU in Extra Inning Victory

KNOXVILLE, Tenn – (WATE) With two on and two out in the bottom of the 10th inning Tennessee Sophomore Jordan Beck ended the game with one swing of the bat. The three run homerun led Tennessee (15-3) to a 9-6 walk off victory over ETSU.

Beck finished 3-6 with two homeruns, five RBI’s and two runs scored in the win.

Kirby Connell picked up the win for the Vols, pitching two scoreless innings

Tennessee returns to the field on Friday when they travel to Georgia to open SEC play. First pitch is set for 6pm.