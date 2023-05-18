KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Softball head coach Karen Weekly and Tennessee Athletics have agreed in principle to a five-year extension that would run through June 30, 2028.

This season, Weekly helped lead the Lady Vols to an SEC regular season and tournament title for the first time in program history.

“I’ve been impressed from day one with Karen with her ultra-competitive mindset to be the best and how professional she goes about her business in leading our softball program,” said UT athletic director Danny White in a press release. “She is a great representative of our athletics department and the competitive excellence we strive to have. We are excited to sign her to a long-term extension to keep her on Rocky Top.”

Weekly has been on Rocky Top for 22 years and has compiled 1,034 wins during her tenure, which only trails Pat Summitt’s 1,098 for the most by a coach in UT history.

“It’s a privilege to be the softball coach at Tennessee and to work for Danny White,” said Weekly in a press release. “I appreciate his faith and trust in me to lead Lady Vol softball into the future. The support we receive from the athletics administration is phenomenal. Chancellor Donde Plowman is an incredible leader for our campus and I’m grateful for her mentorship. I am blessed to coach a terrific group of young women and work alongside amazing assistants and staff who share our vision for success.”

Weekly and the Lady Vols start their NCAA Tournament run on Friday at 5:30 p.m. against Northern Kentucky.