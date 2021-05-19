UT will expand to full stadium capacity for NCAA softball regional

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lady Vols will be able to play before a full house when they begin play Friday in the NCAA Knoxville Regional.

The NCAA medical advisory group announced Wednesday that venue capacity for 2021 Spring NCAA Championships conducted outdoors will be determined by state/local guidelines and may increase to full capacity.

As a result, the University of Tennessee said attendance at the NCAA Knoxville Regional at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium expand to 100% capacity.

The Lady Vols earned the No. 9 national seed in the NCAA Softball Tournament and will host Liberty, James Madison and Eastern Kentucky. James Madison will face Liberty at noon Friday. Tennessee will face EKU in the second game set to start at approximately 2:30 p.m.