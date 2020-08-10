UTK Chancellor Plowman: ‘I asked if they wanted to play football and the answer was a resounding YES’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Eight days after the SEC announced they were adopting a 10-game conference only football schedule in 2020 following mounting concern for the Covid-19 pandemic, the conference unveiled the additional non-divisional opponents for its member schools.

The Vols were already scheduled to play Florida, Georgia, and Alabama like they do every year, and the SEC didn't give them any time to breathe in 2020 when they added a trip to Auburn (ranked 11th in the preseason coaches poll ) and a visit from Texas A&M (ranked 13th in the preseason coaches poll) to Tennessee's schedule. With the addition of the Tigers and Aggie's half of Tennessee's opponents rank inside the USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll top 13.

In a statement released by the conference, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said

"We made every effort to create a schedule that is as competitive as possible and builds on the existing eight Conference games that had already been scheduled for 2020. This schedule is a one-year anomaly that we have developed under unique circumstances presented by the impact of COVID-19."