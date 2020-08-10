UTK Chancellor Plowman: ‘I asked if they wanted to play football and the answer was a resounding YES’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — University of Tennessee-Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman met with the school’s football team and staff in order to “…have an open conversation about playing football this fall.”
“At the end of our discussion, I asked if they wanted to play football and the answer was a resounding YES.”UT Chancellor Donde Plowman
The chancellor tweeted that saying that, “This group of student-athletes have worked hard to prepare for the season amidst detailed and strict healthy and safety protocols. I can’t wait to see them on the field in Neyland Stadium.”
