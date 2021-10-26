KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Former Tennessee Volunteers running back Alvin Kamara has added another NFL record to his impressive list of career highlights.

The New Orleans Saints star on Monday became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 3,000 rushing yards and 3,000 receiving yards in his career, according to ESPN Stats & Info. He accomplished the feat in 66 total games, four fewer than the previous record set by NFL legend Roger Craig in 1987.

It’s not the only NFL record that belongs to the Norcross, Georgia native. Last year, he became the first player in NFL history to record at least 500 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards in each of his first four NFL seasons.

Kamara became the second player to score six rushing touchdowns in a single game on Christmas Day 2020, tying a 91-year-old record set by Hall of Famer Ernie Nevers.

After forgoing his final year of collegiate eligibility at Tennessee to enter the 2017 NFL Draft, Kamara has been considered among the NFL’s most explosive offensive players. He was named the 2017 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and his average of 6.07 yards per rush is the most ever by a non-quarterback rookie with 100 or more carries.

Kamara has been named to the NFL Pro Bowl in each of his first four NFL seasons.