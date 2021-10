PITTSBURGH — Vol For Life Darrell Taylor was stretchered and carted off the field in the Seahawks vs. Steelers game Sunday night.

Taylor was seen moving his legs before he was stretchered off.

The linebacker played for the Vols from 2015-2019 racking up 118 career tackles, 19.5 sacks and 26.5 tackles for loss. Taylor was drafted by the Seahawks in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.