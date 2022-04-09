KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Former Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs is on the move. The veteran NFL backup quarterback has agreed to a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns according to his agent, Mike McCartney, who tweeted the news.

Dobbs, 27, joins a quarterback room with Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett, and Baker Mayfield who are all listed on the team’s depth chart.

The VFL was drafted by the Steelers in the fourth round in 2017 and has spent the majority of his playing days in Pittsburgh. Dobbs spent last season on the Steeler’s injured reserve list. The last time he saw game action was in 2020 when he completed 4 of his 5 pass attempts and rushed for 20 yards in the Steeler’s season finale against the Browns.

Dobbs has played in 6 total regular-season games during his NFL career, completing 10 of his 17 attempts for 45 total passing yards.

During his time at Tennessee, Dobbs set multiple program records, finished with a 64% career completion rate, racked up over 7,000 passing yards and over 2,000 rushing yards, and scored 87 total touchdowns with two coming from catches in the end zone.