KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Former Tennessee defensive back Alontae Taylor was the first Vol to have his dreams come true on Friday. The lockdown corner was selected No. 49 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Taylor joins five other VFLs listed on the Saints active roster including fellow defensive back Bryce Thompson.

Dynamic wide receiver and return specialist Velus Jones Jr. was the second former Tennessee player to be selected in the draft. Jones Jr. was taken in the third round (No. 71 overall) by the Chicago Bears.

This article will be updated as the 2022 NFL Draft continues