(WATE) — Fourteen first-half turnovers were too much for No. 17 Tennessee to overcome Saturday as the men’s basketball team lost to No. 5 Villanova 71-53 in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Tennessee finished with 18 turnovers for the game and shot just 33.3% (19 of 57) from the floor. Santiago Vescovi led the Vols with 23 points on 7-of-17 shooting, including four of Tennessee’s five 3-pointers.

Tennessee’s Olivier Nkamhoua (13) is called for charging as Villanova’s Collin Gillespie (2) defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Tennessee’s John Fulkerson (10) tangles with Villanova’s Jermaine Samuels (23) while reaching for a rebound with Villanova’s Justin Moore (5) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Tennessee’s John Fulkerson (10) misses a shot under pressure from Villanova’s Eric Dixon (43) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Villanova’s Brandon Slater (3) is fouled b y Tennessee’s Olivier Nkamhoua (13) as Tennessee’s John Fulkerson (10) defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

No other Vols player had more than seven points. Olivier Nkamhoua was held scoreless after scoring 23 points on Nov. 9 against ETSU.

The Wildcats had four starters in double figures including three – Brandon Slater, Jermaine Samuels and Collin Gillespie – with 14 points each.

Tennessee will face the loser of the game between No. 6 Purdue and No. 18 North Carolina at 3:30 p.m. Sunday on ESPN.