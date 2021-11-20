(WATE) — Fourteen first-half turnovers were too much for No. 17 Tennessee to overcome Saturday as the men’s basketball team lost to No. 5 Villanova 71-53 in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament in Uncasville, Connecticut.
Tennessee finished with 18 turnovers for the game and shot just 33.3% (19 of 57) from the floor. Santiago Vescovi led the Vols with 23 points on 7-of-17 shooting, including four of Tennessee’s five 3-pointers.
No other Vols player had more than seven points. Olivier Nkamhoua was held scoreless after scoring 23 points on Nov. 9 against ETSU.
The Wildcats had four starters in double figures including three – Brandon Slater, Jermaine Samuels and Collin Gillespie – with 14 points each.
Tennessee will face the loser of the game between No. 6 Purdue and No. 18 North Carolina at 3:30 p.m. Sunday on ESPN.