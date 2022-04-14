KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello is meeting with the media on Thursday to talk about Tuesday’s loss to Tennessee Tech and to look ahead to a big Southeastern Conference series with Alabama.

The Vols dropped a game for the first time in more than a month on Tuesday night at Smokies Stadium in Kodak, Tenn.

Tennessee is currently 31-2 on the season and they’re the first team in SEC history to start 12-0 in conference play.

NEXT UP: Vols vs Alabama on Friday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.