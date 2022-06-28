KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee baseball head coach, Tony Vitello, was tabbed the American Baseball Coaches Association and ATEC Southeast Regional Coach of the Year.

Vitello helped lead the Vols to one of their best seasons in program history. Tennessee finished with a program-record 57 wins. The Vols won the SEC regular-season and tournament titles.

Vitello guided UT to a No. 1 ranking in any poll for the first time in program history. Tennessee was ranked No. 1 in at least one poll for 12 weeks this season.

Tennessee became the first NCAA Division I team since at least 1972 to lead the country in both home runs and ERA.

Vitello was named the Perfect Game National Coach of the Year earlier in June.