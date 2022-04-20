KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — University of Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello was on campus Wednesday offering chest bumps for charitable donations as he serves a four-game suspension for making contact with an umpire.

Photo: Fielden Bowman

In a photo captured by Tennessee student Fielden Bowman, Vitello is seen holding a homemade sign reading, “$2.00 chest bumps from Coach V for Wounded Warrior.”

Bowman and his fraternity Sigma Alpha Epsilon were raising money Wednesday to benefit the Wounded Warrior Project, a charity that helps families of injured veterans.

Vitello was ejected from an April 16 game against Alabama for arguing with an umpire. After the ejection, Vitello bumped the official and was handed a four-game suspension for making contact with an official.

He will return to the dugout on April 24 on the road against Florida.

Vitello wasn’t the only Tennessee coach getting in on the fun in the name of charity.

“Thanks SAE UTK for the invite to help support the Wounded Warrior Project on campus today,” Head football coach Josh Heupel’s official Twitter account said Wednesday.

Video: Fred Gerard Tavoleti Jr.

Tennessee Assistant Athletic Director Bill Martin shared a photo of Heupel, a former quarterback who finished as the Heisman Trophy runner-up in 2000, using his skills to dunk a willing participant in water.