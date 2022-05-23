KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee baseball ran the SEC this year. The Vols won the regular-season conference title by six games. The postseason awards reflected those results.

Tony Vitello took home SEC Coach of the Year after leading UT to a 49-7 regular-season record, the best in Tennessee history. UT achieved its first-ever No. 1 ranking in any poll and ended up spending seven weeks as the unanimous No. 1 team in the country.

Chase Dollander transferred to Tennessee from Georgia Southern. The sophomore proved it was a good decision by grabbing SEC Pitcher of the Year honors. Dollander joins Luke Hochevar as just the second pitcher in program history to earn the award. Dollander led the conference in ERA (2.30), opponent batting average (.158), fewest hits allowed (35) and fewest walks allowed (nine).

Drew Beam shined in his first year on the collegiate level. Beam’s 8-1 record and 2.73 ERA helped him garner SEC Freshman of the Year honors. Beam is the second player in program history to earn SEC Freshman of the Year, joining J.P. Arencibia.

The only postseason award the Vols didn’t win was SEC Player of the Year, which was given to Dylan Crews of LSU.

Trey Lipscomb, Drew Gilbert and Dollander received First Team All-SEC honors. Beam and Chase Burns earned Second Team. Gilbert grabbed a spot on the All-SEC Defensive Team. Beam, Burns and Blake Burke were named to the SEC All-Freshman Team.